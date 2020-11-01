Amitabh Bachchan shares memory of fighting a tiger on Khoon Pasina’s shoot: ‘You have no idea how strong it is’

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is a treasure trove of experiences and memories, thanks to his acting career for over 50 years in Bollywood. On Sunday, he shared a picture from the shoot of his 1977 film, Khoon Pasina and spoke about fighting a tiger in the real. He added how that was an experience he would never forget.

He wrote: “Never realised that when Costume Dept gave me this jacket for my film KHOON PASINA , that I would have to fight a real tiger .. !! You have no idea how strong a tiger is .. an ordeal I shall never forget ..” The video footage from the film showed Amitabh taking on a mighty royal Bengal tiger with his bare hands. As the actor and the animal roll on the ground, it almost appeared too dangerous to be true.

A number of his industry colleagues reacted to the post; director Farah Khan Kundar wrote: “The Tiger had to fight you.. must be thinking the same..” Actor Rahul Dev wrote: “As children when Mukul & I saw it .. remember gaping at the ones at circuses those days.” Senior journalist and well-known film writer Bhawana Somaaya wrote: “Dangerous.”

Amitabh often shares pictures as throwbacks from times gone by. For his film Gulabo Sitabo, that released in the midst of a pandemic, the actor had shared a collage of a still from his film, Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and one from his recent movie and had written: “Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May .. 44 years later ( 1976 to 2020 ) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. ‘ Kya thhe aur kya banaa diya (what was I and I have I been made into).”

Sharing a still from a Filmfare Awards function when he won the Best Actor trophy for his film, Don. Amitabh wrote: “42 years of DON .. with Nutan ji Best Actor filmfare for Don .. produced by Nariman Irani .. passed away through a freak accident .. I dedicated the Award to his wife .. called her on stage ..”

Recalling his films, Khuda Gawah and Piku, he had written: “28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us.” The post was special also because they featured two late actors - Irrfan and Sridevi.

Amitabh has been busy for the last two months shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. In July, he had taken ill and was admitted in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

