Amitabh Bachchan has seen Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail and this is what he had to say

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the makers of Blackmail, calling the film “delightful” watch with a “unique story”.

The comedy, directed by Abhinay Deo, features an ensemble cast of Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe and others.

The makers of the film, Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo had hosted a special screening for Bachchan on behalf of Irrfan, who is indisposed due to his health issues.

Taking to Twitter, the 75-year-old star lauded the films screenplay and performance by the cast.

T 2760 - Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" ..https://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..

Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! pic.twitter.com/Srv9BgiOE2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018

The film will release on April 6 as per its original schedule after Irrfan, who was recently diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, stressed that his illness should not affect the movie.

