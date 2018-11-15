Amitabh Bachchan pens a letter of appreciation to Neena Gupta and team Badhai Ho

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised note to veteran actress Neena Gupta after watching her latest entertainer Badhaai Ho as he was highly impressed by her performance in the film.

Neena, who essays the role of a 50-year-old expecting mother in the film, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the letter. She captioned it: “Aapse ye patr aur pushp paake ankhen khushi se bhar aain. Thank you so much, Amitabh Bachchan sir. (Got tears in my eyes after receiving this letter and flowers from you. Thank you Amitabh Bachchan sir.”

In the letter, Big B, 76, praised the film and the acting by the entire cast. He said he got tears of joy after watching it. Badhaai Ho, which also stars Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, is based on the story of an elderly couple who are expecting their third child.

Raja Sen wrote about Badhaai Ho for Hindustan Times and said, “The dialogues are a riot. The word “tich” is used to describe perfection, the internet is pronounced “gnat,” while the bouncy song Badhaiyaan Tenu has a great line about good news itself kicking you. I was reminded of Habib Faisal’s lovely Do Dooni Chaar, and the relatable grace of Basu Chatterjee films. This is because of the writing (by Shantanu Shrivastava, Akshat Ghildial and Jyoti Kapoor) which features not only clever lines but insightful observations.”

As of November 5, the film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

