Amitabh Bachchan pushes himself too hard in the gym, is reminded of being caned in school

bollywood

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:31 IST

Even at the age of 77, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active actors in Bollywood. On Tuesday, he shared a sneak peek from his fitness routine and revealed that he pushed himself too hard in the gym.

Sharing a poem on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “Aaj gym mein kuch zaroorat se zyada daba, chala, utha liya. Mann ne jo bola, himmat kar ke, use ek sthaan diya. Ab ratri bela mein kuch karvatein pad rahi hai aati dheeli. Pratah pata chalega kaun maanspeshiyaan pad gayi hai neeli (During my gym session today, I stretched and walked, lifted a little too much. Went with my mood and did this with courage. Now, turning on the bed is a bit of an effort. We will know in the morning, which muscles have turned blue).”

Amitabh was reminded of being caned in school. He wrote, “School mein jab bet padti thi, toh subah gyaat hota tha humein. Pichle ang mein dikhayi deti thi, kale rang ki lakeerein (When we were caned in school, we would know the effects in the morning. Black lines would appear on our backside).”

T 3457 - आज gym में कुछ ज़रूरत से ज़्यादा दबा, चला, उठा लिया मन ने जो बोला , हिम्मत करके, उसे एक स्थान दिया (cont) https://t.co/LLBLMGr460 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh has just wrapped up the shoot of the first instalment in Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy series Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. He shared the news on his blog.

“So they tell me it’s a ‘film wrap’ for me on ‘Brahmastra’... and as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done... at times they set off some confetti guns... it’s the done thing they say... Really... ? Sounds more like ‘thank God, good riddance... good riddance of the actor... Had enough of him,” he wrote.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on December 4, after a number of delays.

