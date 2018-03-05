Amitabh Bachchan reaches Jodhpur for Thugs of Hindostan shooting. See pics

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan reached Jodhpur on Monday in a charter plane for the shooting of his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan. The film will be shot in Mehrangarh Fort. Thugs of Hindostan also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the Vijay Krishna Acharya film brings together Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on screen. The film is expected to be completed by March end. Shot in Mumbai, Morocco and Thailand, Thugs Of Hindostan, also features Jackie Shroff and Shashank Arora and is set to hit the theatres on November 8.

Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and is slated to hit theatres in November. The novel was about a gang of Thugs, who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

