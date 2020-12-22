Amitabh Bachchan remembers mother Teji on her death anniversary, shares pic of ‘a very special day’ from his childhood

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a vintage black-and-white picture from his childhood with his mother, late Teji Bachchan and brother Ajitabh. He joked abut how he wanted to show off his first bush shirt. It was also his mother’s death anniversary on Monday.

He wrote in Instagram, “... that very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt.” The picture was from his boyhood, growing up in Allahabad. His mother looked every bit a stately woman, in a sari.

On his blog, the actor reflected on great detail on his childhood days, thinking aloud about his mother. “… a quiet day in remembrance .. and visits to the several moments spent with Ma .. those early years of Allahabad .. those of the boarding school in Nainital .. in Delhi and in Mumbai .. and each one so vivid and endearing as though it had just happened ..,” he wrote.

He shared a number of paintings sent to him on his mother, done by his many fans. He also noted the passing away of one Prabir Bhatt. While he did not clarify who Prabir was, he wrote in a blog post on Sunday: “Sad news .. our dear Prabir Bhatt Ef passed away yesterday .. his sister Shrijal gave me the information .. the funeral is tomorrow at 12 noon ..Our prayers with the family and deepest condolences.”

Amitabh with his mother.

Talking of his mother on her death anniversary on Monday, he wrote:”.. and tomorrow is the remembrance of the departure of Ma .. Maa ji .. she left us .. the most beautiful Mother in the world .. they all are , the most beautiful .. that is why they are Ma ..”

On Monday’s post he gave a glimpse into his mother’s life, sharing more pictures from the past. Sharing one picture, he wrote how his mother loved flowers and gardens. “.. the lawn of the 17, Clive Road, Allahabad and the well manicured grass - a speciality with Ma , and her extreme love for flowers .. in particular ROSES !!” He also joked about how they wore their shorts really high. “With my younger brother Ajitabh .. and me .. shorts and all .. which seem to be tied at the chest than the waist .. BUT .. ok , for, the length of my legs were a cause and concern early on in life .. and still is ..”

