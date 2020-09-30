Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is a pledged organ donor, wears ‘green ribbon of its sanctity’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:22 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of himself sporting a green ribbon on his suit and revealed that he has pledged to donate his organs. He shared a happy picture of himself on social media along with the reason behind him sporting the green ribbon.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!”

T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

He wrote in another tweet, “T 3674/5 - ... in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever .. NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know ..”

T 3674/5 - ... in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever ..

NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/J9QjRikGnK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

The 77-year-old had shared on his blog on Monday night about shooting a Karamveer special episode for the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The picture seems to be from the same episode where he sported the green ribbon. Talking about its significance, he had written, “the green ribbon is the acceptance of the fact that we are organ donors .. and if there be no money’s left with harry and sally .. then the desire to overcome becomes excitable.”

Amitabh and three of his family members including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive for Covid-19 in July. The Sholay actor was admitted to the Lilavati hospital for several weeks before he could be discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra teases her memoir Unfinished, her journey from Bareilly to Miss World, watch video

Just a few days later, Amitabh had resumed work and began shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati amid precautions and safety measures. Since then, he has been actively shooting for 12-16 hours for the show, which premiered this Monday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more