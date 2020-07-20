Amitabh Bachchan reveals what is giving him strength ‘in these times of trial’ as he gets treated for Covid-19

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:56 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, who is presently being treated for Covid-19 at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, has shared a new update on Twitter. In his tweet, he thanked fans and said that he has been deriving strength from their love and wishes.

“T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude,” he wrote.

T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude .. pic.twitter.com/7ZbZauBmQG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2020

Earlier, too, Amitabh has expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers. “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say .. Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he tweeted a day after his hospitalisation on July 11.

Amitabh and his family - son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan - are currently being treated for Covid-19 at Nanavati hospital. While Amitabh and Abhishek have been hospitalised since July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted on Friday, after initially being asked to be under home quarantine. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus.

The Bachchans’ bungalows - Janak, Jalsa, Pratiksha and Vatsa - were sanitised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and declared containment zones. All their staffers tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, fans of Amitabh in Kolkata and Ujjain conducted ‘mahamritunjay yagnas’ for the well-being of the 77-year-old actor and his family.

A hospital insider told PTI that the Bachchans were in the isolation ward and responding well to treatment. “They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” the source said.

“Aishwarya had a cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days,” the insider added.

