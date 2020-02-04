Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda is ‘always’ around her dad, see their pics from Armaan Jain’s wedding

bollywood

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:24 IST

At the wedding of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain to Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai, the Bachchan family made its presence felt in full force. After all, Armaan’s mother Rima is the sister of Shweta Bachchan’s late mother-in-law Ritu Nanda. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta shared pictures from the wedding.

Amitabh took to his blog to share pictures of his daughter Shweta, wife Jaya and himself from the wedding. Shweta too shared a picture with her father and simply captioned it as “always”. Daddy’s girl was dressed in festive wear -- Shweta looked resplendent in a red brocade blouse with rich embroidery on the sleeves paired with a cream lehenga (long skirt) and odhni (upper cloth). Her jewellery was quite standout -- heavy gold and kundan mang tika (worn on the forehead) and necklace. However, it is her nose rings that stole the show. Amitabh was suitably dressed in cream kurta and pyjama with Jaya Bachchan in a red-and-gold sari.

View this post on Instagram Always A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Feb 3, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan at Armaan Jain’s wedding. ( srbachchan.tumblr.com/ )

Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Armaan Jain’s wedding. ( srbachchan.tumblr.com/ )

Aishwarya Bachchan, meanwhile, came with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Wearing a white flowing anarkali, paired with a dupatta, Aishwarya as always was a vision. Aaradhya wore a pretty red lehenga and choli.

A host of Bollywood biggies landed up for the wedding including Kareena, her son Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira Kapur. Also seen at the wedding were Kiara Advani; Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya; Tara Sutaria, who is reportedly dating Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain; Ananya Panday, Amrita Arora, Simi Garewal, Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna and her mother Dimple Kapadia; Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie; Salman’s brother Sohail and Arbaaz with their mother Salman among many others.

Sisters Kareena and Karisma were spotted dancing at the baraat; in one of the videos, Taimur was seen sitting on his father Saif’s shoulders while mom and aunt Karisma dance around him.

