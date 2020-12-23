e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda unveils Instagram profile, see all 104 pics from family album, party with Aryan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda unveils Instagram profile, see all 104 pics from family album, party with Aryan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has unveiled her verified Instagram account, which is filled with glimpses into her life. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Navya Nanda's Instagram account gives fans a glimpse into her life.
Navya Nanda’s Instagram account gives fans a glimpse into her life.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has made her Instagram profile public. The verified account currently has a little less than 80000 followers and 104 posts.

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. She’s a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and has a health organisation called Aara.

 

Through her posts, Navya has shared glimpses into her life as a student, family vacations, and her childhood with brother, Agastya. Her first post was shared in August 2017, and it’s a picture of her with her father. “Daddy cool,” she captioned it. Her second post is of a family vacation in the Maldives. The picture also features her mother, her grandparents, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter, Aaradhya.

 

In November 2018, Navya shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, and geo-tagged the post to London. She has also shared several pictures with Agastya over the years. A November 2019 post was captioned, “We’re getting along these days,” while a throwback picture from earlier this year was captioned, “I’d give you a kidney, but you ain’t borrowing my charger.”

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about struggle with anxiety, seeking therapy

Navya shared a picture of herself with Amitabh in July this year, and captioned it, “Jr. & Sr.” Her most recent post came just two days ago, and it shows her smiling for the camera. “It’s a happy sunday,” she’d captioned it. Suhana Khan and Alaviaa Jaaferi had commented on it.

Agastya made his Instagram debut earlier this year, too. His account, which has the appearance of a scrapbook, includes pictures with Navya and friends. Nearly all of them have been ‘liked’ by Abhishek.

