Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda unveils Instagram profile, see all 104 pics from family album, party with Aryan Khan

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:25 IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has made her Instagram profile public. The verified account currently has a little less than 80000 followers and 104 posts.
Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. She’s a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and has a health organisation called Aara.
Through her posts, Navya has shared glimpses into her life as a student, family vacations, and her childhood with brother, Agastya. Her first post was shared in August 2017, and it’s a picture of her with her father. “Daddy cool,” she captioned it. Her second post is of a family vacation in the Maldives. The picture also features her mother, her grandparents, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter, Aaradhya.
In November 2018, Navya shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, and geo-tagged the post to London. She has also shared several pictures with Agastya over the years. A November 2019 post was captioned, “We’re getting along these days,” while a throwback picture from earlier this year was captioned, “I’d give you a kidney, but you ain’t borrowing my charger.”
Navya shared a picture of herself with Amitabh in July this year, and captioned it, “Jr. & Sr.” Her most recent post came just two days ago, and it shows her smiling for the camera. “It’s a happy sunday,” she’d captioned it. Suhana Khan and Alaviaa Jaaferi had commented on it.
Agastya made his Instagram debut earlier this year, too. His account, which has the appearance of a scrapbook, includes pictures with Navya and friends. Nearly all of them have been ‘liked’ by Abhishek.
