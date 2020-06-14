e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor: ‘Just look at the passion in his expression’

Amitabh Bachchan says no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor: ‘Just look at the passion in his expression’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a candid throwback picture from an awards event where Rishi Kapoor sat on the floor to perform a dance step and lip sync to a song from one of his films.

bollywood Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor showing a dance step at an awards event.
Rishi Kapoor showing a dance step at an awards event.
         

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture in the memory of late actor Rishi Kapoor, who was known for his realistic acting and lip syncing skills. The picture is from an awards event where Rishi is seen in high spirits as he candidly performs to one of his popular songs, probably to Parda Hai Parda from the film, Amar Akbar Anthony.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, “No one but no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable.” While Rishi is seen sitting on the floor to do justice to the dance step, Amitabh’s actor son Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar are also seen joining him on stage.

Hindustantimes

Several of Rishi’s fans dropped heartfelt messages in the comments section. A fan wrote, “No one can replace him.” Another commented, “Truly unbeatable.” One more wrote, “Missing” with a sad face emoji.

Hours after Rishi’s death on April 30, Amitabh had penned a detailed blog post about the illustrious life and career of the actor. He had shared several fond memories of him in the post. Talking about his lip syncing ability, Amitabh wrote, “When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question .. And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never.”

Also read: Disha Patani celebrates 28th birthday with BFF Krishna Shroff and Naruto. See pics

He had also mentioned Rishi’s confident walk which made him stand out of the crowd. “He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘You’ll have much to say’: PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28
‘You’ll have much to say’: PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases cross 185,000
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases cross 185,000
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Kohli can be the best after Don Bradman: SL great’s bold praise for Virat
Kohli can be the best after Don Bradman: SL great’s bold praise for Virat
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In