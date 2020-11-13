Amitabh Bachchan shares a happy throwback with Jaya and Shweta to wish fans on Diwali. See pic

bollywood

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a sweet throwback post to wish his fans on Diwali. The picture showed him celebrating the festival with wife Jaya Bachchan during their younger days.

The couple could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers. In the picture, Amitabh was seen in a white kurta pyjama while Jaya was in a beautiful saree. Their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda could also be seen next to them, holding a sparkler in her hand.

T ३७१९ - 3719 - दीपावली की अनेक बधाई व शुभकामनाएँ ! सुख शांति समृद्धि और अपार स्नेह 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌼 pic.twitter.com/RayGvqUpkX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2020

“Many wishes for Deepawali. Happiness, peace and boundless love,” he wrote in a tweet with the picture. Amitabh’s fans also wished him back. “#HappyDiwali Diya lampDiya lampDiya lamp Amitji to you too and your family,” wrote one. “All the best wishes full with great joy, happiness,love and peace for you, your family and whole the extended family,” he wrote.

The Bachchan family has reportedly decided to cancel their annual Diwali party this year. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the decision has been taken keeping in view the pandemic situation and the loss of actors such as Rishi Kapoor. Rishi was not only a close friend of Amitabh but he also considered him family. The family also lost Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s mother-in-law, earlier this year to cancer.

The family, otherwise, is known for their lavish Diwali parties. Last year, though, Aishwarya Rai’s manager Archana Sadanand suffered burn injuries at the Diwali bash.

Archana was in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. According to various reports, Aishwarya ripped the burnt piece of clothing while Shah Rukh Khan rushed to douse the fire with his jacket and sustained minor burns. Archana was rushed to the Nanavati hospital and underwent a two hour-long skin grafting surgery.

