Amitabh Bachchan shows what Sunday darshan outside home Jalsa looks like during lockdown, says ‘mind is deserted too’

bollywood

Updated: May 18, 2020 09:28 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a tongue-in-cheek new post about the fact that there are no longer any Sunday gatherings outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa. He shared several pictures of the deserted street outside his house, which used to be crowded every Sunday when fans arrived to get a glimpse of the star.

He wrote in a tweet, “kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !!” His pictures show a couple of street sweepers outside his house, but no one else. Amitabh’s post received over 10000 ‘likes’. He also shared the pictures on his blog, writing, “The mind is deserted too”.

“Ye Sarkar ka darbaar hai... kabhi khali nahi hota hai,” one person replied to him. “It will never ever end Amitji... Because we Love you Amitji,” wrote another.

T 3534 - kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !! pic.twitter.com/9jjreZziCO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 17, 2020

Amitabh in a recent blog had written about the strange feeling of not meeting his fans on Sunday for the first time in many years. “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe,” he had written in a tweet when the coronavirus lockdown was in its early stages.

Later, he’d taken to his blog and written, “The Sunday does not mean the same as before .. waiting for the time to arrive .. the security in place .. that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position .. that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises .. of the knowing that ‘he’ comes .. and then IT ..”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cancels ‘Sunday meet’ at Jalsa amid coronavirus crisis: ‘I am not going to come, take precautions’

Amitabh’s upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, will be released directly on streaming. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film is slated to hit Amazon Prime on June 12. Meanwhile, two of his other films -- Chehre and Jhund -- are also rumoured to be going down the same route.

Follow @htshowbiz for more