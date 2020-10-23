e-paper
Amrita Rao dresses up in a red saree for Navratri celebrations, cradles baby bump in video

Amrita Rao, who is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol, has shared a video of herself cradling her baby bump. She is currently in the final trimester of her pregnancy.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Amrita Rao is excited about starting a family with her husband, Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol, and has shared a sweet video of herself gazing lovingly at her baby bump and cradling it. She is in the ninth month of her pregnancy.

Amrita was seen dressed in a red saree for the Navratri celebrations. She also sought blessings from Goddess Durga for the exciting new phase of her life.

“NAVRATRI AND NINE’TH MONTH!! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine’th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith,” she wrote on Instagram.

“May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother’s and Mommy’s to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar’s that comes along with the territory of motherhood!! Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020,” she added.

 

Amrita and Anmol kept the news of the pregnancy hush-hush, with fans and the media finding out only when they stepped out for a doctor’s appointment earlier this month. A few days later, she made an official announcement on Instagram and said she was ‘too excited to share this good news’ with everyone.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anmol talked about pampering his wife during her pregnancy. “Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There’s nothing new, that’s the way I have been treating her from day one,” he said.

Amrita, who has acted in a number of films such as Ishq Vishk, Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Jolly LLB, was last seen in Thackeray alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

