Amy Jackson relaxes during pregnancy by playing golf in a bikini. See video

Actor Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with boyfriend George Panayiotou and has taken time off to relax and have fun by the beach side in Dubai. A video of her playing miniature golf in the sun was shared online.

The actor can be seen dressed in a black bikini paired with a hat and flats. She is seen engrossed in playing the game.

The actor also shared a selfie and captioned it, “BeachBumMood.” Queen actor Lisa Haydon even reacted to the picture calling her a “Stunner.”

The couple are set to throw a grand engagement bash in London on May 5. According to a report in Filmfare, the actor has invited some of her close friends from the film industry for the bash. The invite to the event read: “We would love to invite you to our home to celebrate our engagement and to kickstart Summer 2019.” The dress code for the occasion is ‘Classy Chic. Timing: 4 pm till late’, the invite further says.

The actor had broken the news of her pregnancy a few days ago in an Instagram post. The actor shared a silhouette on her Instagram account with the caption, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

The couple also appeared together on the cover of a magazine where they spoke about their relationship and more. Amy had shared the cover with the caption, “Full on Mom&Dad feels. Thankyou @hellomag for sharing our special news so beautifully! The exclusive interview talking about our Baba is out in this weeks magazine.”

Amy and George got engaged to each other on January this year in Zambia. Flaunting her engagement ring, Amy had written on Instagram: “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world.”

Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0. She played the role of a domestic and feminine humanoid robot named Nila in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:49 IST