Pregnant Amy Jackson, fiancé George Panayiotou to celebrate their engagement with a grand bash in London

Actor Amy Jackson and her husband-to-be George Panayiotou will throw an engagement bash in London on May 5, according to a report in Filmfare. It will be held at their home.

Amy has invited some of close friends from the film industry, adds the report. The invite to the event read: “We would love to invite you to our home to celebrate our engagement and to kickstart Summer 2019.” The dress code for the occasion is ‘Classy Chic. Timing: 4 pm till late’, the invite further says. As per a report in India Today, Amy is keen on a serene Greek wedding.

On March 31, Amy had taken to Instagram to share a picture of both of them together to announce her pregnancy. She had written: “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

Amy and George got engaged to each other on January 1 this year in Zambia. Flaunting her engagement ring, Amy had written on Instagram: “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world.”

Amy was recently seen in the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, where she played a robot. The actor was seen in Hindi films like Singh Is Bling with Akshay in 2015 as well.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 11:19 IST