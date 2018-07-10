Amyra, Ali and Satyajeet bond over football on the sets of Prasthaanam

It’s true that sport brings people together on the field and off it, too. And when it comes to FIFA World Cup madness, Bollywood celebs are as kicked about watching matches with other football lovers. Actors Amyra Dastur, Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey, for instance, have gotten along like a house on fire, bonding over football on the sets of their film, Prasthaanam — the Hindi remake of the super hit Telugu film by the same name — in Lucknow.

All three of them enjoy football, and with the World Cup almost in its final stage, it was perfect time for them to follow the sport together.

A source from the unit says, “The trio has been religiously following the ongoing FIFA World Cup, and have even watched a couple of matches together. They ensure to make necessary arrangements on and off set to see the matches together. A small makeshift room has also been made on the sets to catch the game between the shots. Not just that, they even have played a few moves with the crew members whenever time allowed them.”

Amyra and Ali have been cast opposite each other with Satyajeet playing Ali’s brother in the film. While Ali and Satyajeet, who worked together in Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011), have known each other for a long time and are great friends in real life, too, Amyra is working with the duo for the first time.

Having enjoyed and spent quality time with her co-stars, Amyra says, “Watching football [with] these two genuinely made the World Cup even more entertaining for me. They’ve really brought out my inner football fan. We all scream every time there’s a goal. The entire set was so shocked in the beginning, but they got used to it at one point.”

The actor adds that their director, Deva Katta, also understood their love for football, and gave them an incentive. “Deva started packing us up from the set at the same time if all of us performed properly, so

that we could head to my or Ali’s vanity to watch the matches,” shares Amyra.

