Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor attend puja in Chennai to mark Sridevi’s death anniversary. See pics

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor held a puja to mark the death anniversary of his late wife and actor Sridevi in Chennai on Thursday. As per the traditional calendar, Sridevi’s death anniversary falls on February 14. She was found dead at a Dubai hotel on February 24 last year where she had gone to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Pictures have surfaced from the event online but Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi are not seen in these. Sridevi’s brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita were present for the puja at Sridevi’s Chennai residence. South Indian actor Ajith was also present at the puja along with his wife Shalini.

Also read: On Sridevi’s birthday event, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor cannot stop their tears

Her death had left the entire country shocked. Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai as thousands came to pay her their last respects..

“My love story with Sridevi is an open book. Whatever matters of the heart that can be shared is all in the public domain. What is most close (about her) will remain in the heart. That’s my support system for life,” Boney had said about his wife.

Talking about her mom’s sudden demise, Janhvi, who made her film debut a few months after Sridevi’s death, said in an interview: “I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:56 IST