Anil Kapoor intrigues with Fanne Khan poster but where is Aishwarya Rai? See pic

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is being praised for his role in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 , unveiled the first poster from his upcoming film Fanne Khan and it has all the elements that we associate with the actor. Sharing the first poster, Anil tweeted, “Yeh aise hi ek #Fanney Khan ki kahani hai...meri kahani... Teaser out on June 26! #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @tseriesmusic @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar.”

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were absent from the poster. We believe it is intentional because the titular Fanne Khan is Anil himself. Aishwarya plays a music star in the film.

While Anil’s face is not visible in the poster, what we see is a combination of two legendary names - Mohammed Rafi and Shammi Kapoor. Going by the poster, Anil perhaps plays an aspiring singer who participates in a reality show hoping to get a break in Bollywood. The teaser of the film will be released on Tuesday, June 26.

Fanne Khan is rumoured to be a remake of Everybody’s Famous. The Dutch movie starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001.

Directed by debutante Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan is slated to hit theatres on August 3.

