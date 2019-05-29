Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Veeru Devgan on Mr India’s 32nd anniversary. See his message

Actor Anil Kapoor has paid tribute to the late action director Veeru Devgan, who died on Monday, in a special Instagram post marking the 32nd anniversary of the film Mr India. Anil took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a collage of photos from the film, and wrote a message highlighting Veeru’s contributions.

He wrote, “#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I’m lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed.” Anil had paid a visit to his son Ajay Devgn’s home after Veeru’s passing.

Mr India, directed by Shekhar Kapur, also starred the late actor Sridevi. There had been rumours of Shekhar reuniting with Anil and Sridevi for a sequel before her death in 2018. Recently, a picture posted by Anil, which showed him with the filmmaker, renewed the rumours once again. “Discussing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them Anil,” Shekhar teased. Anil wrote back: “Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We’re hoping to create the same magic we did before with Mr. India.”

Among the Bollywood celebrities who attended Veeru’s funeral were Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol with brother Bobby, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor who came with his dad, producer Boney Kapoor, veteran actor Raza Murad, Suniel Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor, and others.

