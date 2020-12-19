Ankita Lokhande celebrates with Vicky Jain, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘Happy birthday beautiful’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:06 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande rang in her 36th birthday with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain, and their friends. She took to Instagram to share a video from the celebrations, which included three birthday cakes, bouquets of flowers, balloons and music.

In the video, Ankita could be seen wearing a navy blue skater dress with a red floral design. She cut her birthday cake and offered the first piece to Vicky. “Birthday special. Happy birthday,” she wrote in her caption.

Ankita also shared pictures of herself posing with her three cakes, making a birthday wish. “Wishes and dreams,” she wrote. In the comments section, she got a wish from Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful,” along with a heart emoji.

Sushant and Ankita, who starred together in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta, were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. Earlier this month, she and the team of the show paid an emotional tribute to him at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

In a video that was shared online from the awards function, Ankita said that she never imagined she would be speaking about Sushant like this. “Sushant, aaj aap ko yaad kar raha hai, aap ke kutumb ka har rishta, kyunki aap ka aur humara pavitra rishta nahin, amar rishta hai. Maine kabhi nahin socha tha ki yeh din aayega, aur main yeh sab bolungi (Sushant, the entire team is remembering you, as our relationship is not just sacred, but immortal. I had never imagined that one day I would be saying all this). We miss you Sushant, we miss you,” she said in the clip.

After a successful career in television, Ankita made her Bollywood debut last year with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She was then seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more