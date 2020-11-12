Ankita Lokhande is happy to meet boyfriend Vicky Jain, shares romantic video: ‘My baby is here’

bollywood

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a cute yet romantic video clip with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actor shared it as an Instagram story.

Sharing it, she wrote excitedly, “My baby is here” while tagging Vicky with the post. In it, she was seen sitting on his lap with an arm around him while both smiled for the camera.

Ankita keeps sharing pictures with Vicky on Instagram.

Ankita often shares pictures and videos with her family and Vicky has featured in many of them. Some time back, sharing a picture with him, as both sat on a sofa, she simply dropped a heart emoji.

Early in November, she had shared a long post, describing her feelings for Vicky, She had written: “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing -I love you - @jainvick #viank.”

It may be recalled that Ankita came into sharp focus after the sudden and shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year. Ankita and Sushant dated for six years before they broke up in 2016. They met while working on their hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta and for a long time, were the most fancied couple in TV industry. Ankita was devastated by his death. Her state of mind had been described best by their mutual friend, actor Prarthana Behere, who had told E Times, why she did not attend his cremation: “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki padi hai but she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let’s go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral.”

Since then, Ankita has been supporting Sushant’s family’s version of how Sushant died. The case is being investigated by three central agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

