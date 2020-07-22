Ankita Lokhande lights candle in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘keep smiling wherever you are’

bollywood

The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, lit a candle in his memory. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of the lit candle in front of idols of Jesus and Lord Ganesha.

In her caption, Ankita wrote, “HOPE, PRAYERS AND STRENGTH!!! Keep smiling wherever you are.” From the looks of it, she seems to have to lent her support to the #Candle4SSR online campaign started by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.

Appointed by politician Subramanian Swamy, Ishkaran has been pushing for a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into the death of Sushant. On Tuesday, he tweeted, “It was decided by today during my Youtube Live that Tomorrow all those who want Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput will do peaceful protest & light candle at 8 pm. #Candle4SSR - this hashtag (people decided) for tomorrow.”

It was decided by today during my Youtube Live that Tomorrow all those who want Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput will do peaceful protest & light candle, 🪔 at 8 pm.#Candle4SSR - this hashtag (people decided) for tomorrow.



Tag me with pics at 8 pm on 22July.

So I can Retweet! — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 21, 2020

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. While the post-mortem ruled out any foul play, it has been alleged that professional rivalry may have driven him to take the step. The Mumbai Police have said that they are probing all angles. They have questioned at least 35 people in the case so far. Most recently, journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand was summoned to record his statement.

Ankita has not yet issued any official statement on Sushant’s untimely demise. On the one-month anniversary of his death, earlier this month, she shared a picture from her prayer room and simply wrote, “Child of God.”

Sushant and Ankita, who worked together in the popular show Pavitra Rishta, were in a relationship for six years and were even planning to get married. However, they broke up in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has requested the home ministry to transfer the case to the CBI. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

