Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘It’s already 2 months, I know you are happy wherever you are’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:40 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday and requested everyone to join the campaign ‘Global Prayers for SSR’. The initiative has been started by the late actor’s family on his 2-month death anniversary. Sharing a photo where people are asked to pray for Sushant, Ankita wrote, “It’s already 2months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are.. Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant.”

She again reiterated a demand for Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the actor’s death as well. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Ankita dated the late actor for six years before the two ended the relationship in 2016.

In another post where she can be seen with her hands folded, she wrote, “Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let’s Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs.”

Sushant’s family has been demanding a CBI investigation in his death, which is being opposed by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court. On Friday morning, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti had written on social media, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai (brother) and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus.”

Among those who have demanded a CBI probe in the actor’s death include Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan and Parineeti Chopra.