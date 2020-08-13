e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande extends support to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister as she demands CBI probe: ‘We will find the truth’

Ankita Lokhande extends support to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister as she demands CBI probe: ‘We will find the truth’

Ankita Lokhande has supported Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, as the latter made a demand for an unbiased CBI inquiry into the death of the late actor.

bollywood Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ankita Lokhande has been supporting Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on the issue from day 1.
Ankita Lokhande has been supporting Sushant Singh Rajput's family on the issue from day 1.
         

Actor Ankita Lokhande has thrown her weight behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti after she requessted for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the death of the late actor. Retweeting the latest picture of Shweta, she said how they would get justice.

She wrote on Twitter: “We will find the truth and get justice di . #worriors4SSR #JusiceForSushant #Truthwins”. Shweta had earlier posted a picture of herself holding a placard which read: ‘I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput & I request for #CBIForSSR”. As caption she wrote: “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR”.

 

Shweta later released a video too asking for an unbiased investigation into the matter. Sharing it, she wrote: “‪We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR”.

Meanwhile, in the latest turn of events in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty and the Bihar government filed their written submissions in the Supreme Court on Thursday on Chakraborty’s plea seeking to transfer an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to Mumbai.

Seeking the dismissal of Chakraborty’s petition, the Bihar government, in its written submissions filed through advocate Keshav Mohan, said, “No impediment would deserve to be allowed to come in the way of CBI to undertake and complete the investigation expeditiously.” In her written submission, Chakraborty said the transfer of the probe to the CBI at the behest of the Bihar police was without jurisdiction.

The apex court had, on August 11, reserved its order on Chakraborty’s plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

Sushant (34) was found dead on June 14 and since then, the Mumbai police is probing the case. Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna against Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

(With PTI inputs)

