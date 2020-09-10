Ankita Lokhande responds to Shibani Dandekar’s ‘two seconds of fame’ comment, says ‘stop looking down on TV actors’

bollywood

Actor Ankita Lokhande has reacted to Shibani Dandekar’s recent comments against her. Shibani, while defending her friend Rhea Chakraborty, had said in a social media post that Ankita was seeking her ‘two seconds of fame’ by attacking Rhea.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Ankita wondered if she was being criticised because she is considered a television actor. She wrote in her post, “’2 seconds of fame’. This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show “PAVITRA RISHTA” which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don’t mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date.”

She continued, “Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of ‘ARCHANA’. Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in Manikarnika as well as Baghi 3.”

She added, “To conclude, I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade? Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about.”

She added the hashtags ‘proud to be a television actor’, ‘warriors roar for SSR’ and ‘justice for Sushant’. Ankita had previously made her stance on the ongoing investigation in Sushant’s death case clear. She said that just like Shibani was standing up for her friend, she had chosen to support Sushant’s family.

Ankita and Sushant dated for six years until 2016. Sushant died on June 14. His death has been ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police. His family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea has denied all charges, and has filed a counter-complaint against two of Sushant’s sisters.

In her post against Ankita, Shibani had written, “Such a grotesque letter by @lokhandeankita This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough ankita! No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you.”

