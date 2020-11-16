Ankita Lokhande scolds boyfriend Vicky Jain in new video from Diwali party: ‘You don’t talk like this on social media’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:05 IST

Ankita Lokhande, who celebrated Diwali with her boyfriend Vicky Jain and friends including Aparna Dixit and Sana Makbul, gave fans a peek into the festivities. She looked gorgeous in a red lehenga, while he was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama set with a beige and gold Nehru jacket.

In a video from their Diwali party that has surfaced online, Ankita schooled Vicky on social media etiquette. All of them said ‘Happy Diwali’ for their fans in a selfie video, but Ankita seemed to disapprove of Vicky’s wish. “Baby, you don’t talk like this on social media!,” she told him, as one of their friends chimed in, “Yeah, we have to teach you!”

The video then cut to a clip of Ankita telling Vicky, “Baby, say something.” He then said, “Oh, happy Diwali, guys!,” before showering praise on their friend, Gaurav Parikh.

Ankita shared pictures with Vicky from the same party and wrote on Instagram, “Mere tumhare sab ke liye happy Diwali.” Aparna also posted photos from the celebrations and wrote, “Never without these ones on Diwali. How festivals are all about people you love, rejoicing them! Hope you all had a kick**s Diwali.”

Earlier this month, Ankita had written a heartfelt note for Vicky and thanked him for being her ‘support system’. “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate,” she had written.

“Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations,” she had added.

Ankita also apologised to Vicky for the trolling he received, because of her. “And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you @jainvick #viank,” she wrote.

