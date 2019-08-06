Anubhav Sinha: Would give both my arms and legs to work with Shah Rukh Khan again

bollywood

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha believes in calling a spade a spade. And he has said it aloud how things changed around him in Bollywood after his ambitious superhero drama, Ra.One (2011) failed to make a mark. This phase loomed over till Mulk’s (2018) success brought him back in the game. More recently, the success of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has only made his ground stronger. And, throughout this phase — the good and the bad — Sinha says he continued marching ahead because he couldn’t give up so easily.

“I’m a pompous man when it comes to how I regard my potential. So, everything that happened in between, never got me depressed. I know what I can do, and also that not everything is destined to do well,” he continues, “When things didn’t work in my favour, I was expecting that 90% of the industry would not answer my phone calls. At the same time, I knew I would bounce back, too.”

The 54-year-old, who made his directorial debut with Tum Bin (2001), shares that even during testing times, he knew inside his heart that he is “too good to be held back”. He adds, “I always have this belief in myself that I am good and I can make it happen. Good and bad days are part and parcel of life.”

Asked how actor Shah Rukh Khan, who played the eponymous role in Ra.One, react to the film’s failure, Sinha says the actor was super supportive. “I would give both my arms and legs to work with him again. He is the best human being I got to know in the [film] business. He stayed with me throughout the journey,” says the filmmaker, who is “still clueless” about what went wrong with Ra.One.

“There are people who even liked the film, but then… One needs to understand that a star of Khan’s magnitude — no matter how much he tries to play different roles — the persona and expectation from him are difficult to shed. He is expected to sing, dance and do his signature silhouette tilt. That, I feel, in a way is a curse for such a big star and brilliant actor. Western audiences are way more forgiving for the image of a star,” Sinha opines.

