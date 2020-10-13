Anup Jalota poses with Jasleen Matharu in rapper avatar after that viral wedding pic, wraps up film shoot

bollywood

Bhajan singer-turned-actor Anup Jalota has shared a new picture with Jasleen Matharu. In the new photo, the two are seen in glamourous outfits, posing together after finishing the shoot of their film Vo Meri Student Hai.

While the first photo shows the two throwing up peace signs in blingy clothes, the second shows Anup in shorts and yellow sneakers, surrounded with back up dancers. “Wrapped up the shoot of my upcoming film ‘Vo Meri Student Hai’ with a rap song Now get ready to dance with me!! Releasing soon. #VoMeriStudentHai #AnupJalota #JasleenMatharu #RapMusic #YoYo,” he wrote.

Recently, Jasleen had posted a picture of herself and Anup, dressed as bride and groom. As she didn’t share any caption with the post, many wondered if the two had gotten married after all. Later, Anup clarified that the picture was from a film shoot. “It’s not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. It’s a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am her father,” he had told India Today.

Later, he even talked about why he would never marry Jasleen even if there was no age difference between them. Anup said in an interview to ETimes, “Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn’t have been appreciated in my family culture,” he said, quick to explain that he wasn’t judging her dressing style. “I am just saying it wouldn’t have gone down well with the people around me. Hum toh dhoti-kurta wale hain (dhoti-wearing man) who sings devotional songs. How would Jasleen’s avatar have been in sync with that?”

He added that after the picture went viral, many people wrote to him to offer congratulations. “I have been telling them ‘Aapko bhi mubarak ho’ (congratulations to you too). What else do I tell people who believe forwarded messages and misconstrue whatever they see online? Those who’re clearly asking if Jasleen and I have got married to each other, I am definitely telling them a clear ‘No’.”

Anup and Jasleen had appeared together on the 12th season of Bigg Boss as a couple. It was later revealed to be a ploy to gain them more attention on the show.

