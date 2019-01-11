Anurag Kashyap shares video from daughter Aaliyah’s 18th birthday party. Don’t miss Khushi Kapoor

It is celebration time in Bollywood. After weddings and receptions, it is the time for birthdays. On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 45th birthday. And on January 9, actor-director Farhan Akhtar celebrated his birthday.

However, looks like he was not the only one doing so. Director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah turned 18 on the same day and celebrating it with her were many of the star teenagers of Bollywood including late Sridevi’s younger daughter (and perhaps, a star in the making) Khushi Kapoor and director Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida.

On Thursday, Aaliyah’s dad Anurag shared a funny video clip where she is seen trying her best to uncork a Champagne bottle. Imtiaz Ali, standing next to her, tries to help her (he doesn’t open it for her but can be seen facilitating it) so that she can uncork it. Even as her friends egg her on, Aaliyah fails to do so. Khushi can also be seen in the frame.

Watch: Aaliyah Kashyap can’t open Champagne bottle, Khushi can’t help smiling

On her birthday on Wednesday, her mother Aarti Bajaj shared a chunk of pictures from the celebrations, where among the youngsters are Khushi and Ida too. Aaliyah’s birthday cake was a fancy one -- a bedroom with a girl blissfully asleep on a cot, covered in a pale blue blanket. Around her is a creative mess -- there is an oversized laptop and a mobile phone and make-up on the ground.

Looks like Aaliyah and Khushi are good friends. Aaliyah’s Instagram page has a number of pictures of them together. Sharing one, Aaliyah wrote: “boyfriend”.

It may be recalled that Anurag and Aarti, a film editor, got divorced in 2009. Aarti has worked with Imtiaz too, prominent films being Rockstar and Highway.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:19 IST