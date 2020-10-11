Anushka Sharma blows kisses at Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL match, Twitter wants everyone to credit her for his form: ‘It’s logic’

e-paper
If Anushka Sharma can be blamed for Virat Kohli’s poor form, she should also be thanked when he performs well, said fans on Twitter after the actor was spotted cheering for her husband at the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands, cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Saturday. Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together.

Virat, who scored an unbeaten 90 in the match, even gestured towards Anushka after completing a half-century. Twitter was flooded with pictures of the actor, blowing kisses at Virat.

Here are some pictures:

 
 

Anushka was recently dragged into a controversy after Sunil Gavaskar, in his commentary, implied that Virat’s poor form was because he was out of practice during the lockdown and was only being bowled to by his wife. Anushka didn’t take the slight lying down, and wrote in an Instagram post that Gavaskar’s comments were ‘distasteful’.

She wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you thing you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

Also read: Anushka Sharma pens hard-hitting note about so-called ‘privilege’ of having a boy, calls it ‘incorrect, extremely myopic’

One fan on Twitter joked that it was only logical for Anushka to be credited for Virat’s form in the RCB vs CSK match. The fan wrote, “Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logic.” Another person wrote, “Everyone please thank Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s 90 runs tonight.”

 
 
 

Anushka and Virat recently announced that they are expecting their first child in January. They wrote in a joint social media statement, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

