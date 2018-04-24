Anushka Sharma borrowed Virat Kohli’s ganji and their pics are viral

When away from the person you love, wear their clothes. Now that seems to be the dictum of Anushka Sharma and the person we are talking about is her better half, Virat Kohli. Anushka and Virat are not afraid to show their love for each other – whether it is social media or life, they are expressive yet maintain their privacy.

Virat and Anushka – Virushka to their fans – often share clothes. This time, Anushka chose to wear a ganji Virat has been spotted in earlier at the gym. Anushka not only wore it but made it quite stylish. So, for all those who see ganjis as purely gym wear, here is a lesson right here. And the fashionistas know how to trend up the humble ganji too.

#anushkasharma #spotted A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:41am PDT

This has happened before too...

Last week, Virat had shared a paparazzi picture of himself with his actor wife and written, “Such a stunner, Love of my life! @anushkasharma”.

Anushka was also recently spotted cheering for Virat during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and King’s XI Punjab at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru earlier. She was all smiles when Virat managed to catch an important ball during the match. The two were also spotted by their fans, talking on phones while separated by the adjacent walls of two bleachers.

The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy on December 11. The couple held two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which were attended by the biggest celebrities of the country.