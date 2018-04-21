Virat Kohli calls wife Anushka Sharma a stunner in his new Instagram post

It’s been six months since their wedding but Virat Kohli is still swooning over wife Anushka Sharma. Of course, we are not surprised. The country’s most adored couple often shares pictures with each other on social media and the latest example is just too cute.

The cricketer posted a paparazzi picture of himself with his actor wife on Friday. “Such a stunner, Love of my life! @anushkasharma,” he captioned the photo with ‘heart-eyes’ emoji. The couple looks like a monochromatic dream with Anushka seen in a black dress and Virat in a crisp white shirt.

Their fans, including tennis star Sania Mirza and actor Dia Mirrza, also showed love to the picture. Many are calling them a ‘Ram-Sita Ki Jodi’ while others decide to crack a few jokes. “Pressure mein toh nhi bol rhe bhai (I hope you are not saying this under pressure),” one wrote, “Ab to pakka RCB jitegi (Now RCB will win for sure),” commented another.

Anushka was also recently spotted cheering for Virat during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and King’s XI Punjab at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. She was all smiles when Virat managed to catch an important ball during the match. The two were also spotted by their fans, talking on phones while separated by the adjacent walls of two bleachers.

Anushka Sharma, right, Bollywood actor and wife of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reacts at the fall of a wicket during the VIVO IPL Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in Bangalore. (AP)

The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy on December 11. The couple held two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which were attended by the biggest celebrities of the country.

Anushka will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga and with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero.

