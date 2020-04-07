e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma can’t have enough of Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi, jokes she wants to ‘eat them up’

Anushka Sharma can’t have enough of Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi, jokes she wants to ‘eat them up’

While many Bollywood celebs have routinely been leaving messages in the comments section of Karan Johar’s videos of his kids; Anushka Sharma’s response to the latest one is a classic one.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 10:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma, as much as everybody else in Bollywood, loves Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s videos.
Karan Johar has been entertaining his Instagram followers throughout the lockdown period with cute videos of his kids -- Yash and Roohi. The latest one is part of his closet diaries. While many celebs have been loving it, Anushka Sharma posted a fun comment.

Reacting to the video where Yash gets into a shopping bag, while Roohi is strumming a guitar, Anushka wrote: “Eat them up”. In the video, while Yash is playing with a shopping bag, he again points to Mick Jagger’s poster calling him Shah Rukh Khan while Roohi gives Old MacDonald Had A Farm as she strums the guitar. Clearly, the kids are a hit with many Bollywood celebs. Alia wrote “Oh god” with a number of red heart emojis, Shweta Bachchan Nanda said “Roohi in the guitar is the best thing ever”. Bipasha Basu said “cutest videos ever” while Sidhanth Chaturvedi wrote “So cuteeee!”

 

Karan had previously shared videos where Yash said he wanted Amitabh Bachchan to “take away” coronavirus from their lives and another one of a high tea session with mother Hiroo Johar and Roohi. In one of the videos, Yash had called his dad ‘boring’. On Sunday, Karan had taken to Instagram and posted a video that shows his little son Yash calling him a “ very boring” person. “I am very boring! Apparently! # LockdownWithTheJohars,” Karan captioned the video. Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor commented: “Because you don’t wear simple clothes.”

Also read: Ekta Kapoor takes off rings after 17 years amid coronavirus outbreak, says ‘Thanos has left the building’

It may be recalled that sometime back, Karan had shared another video of his son where the little boy had asked his father to wear ‘simple clothes’. In that video, Karan could be heard saying: “Wow, Roohi, Yash we are in dadda’s closet. Roohi do you like dadda’s clothes?” A playful Roohi said: “No.” Karan then asked Yash: “Yash, what should dadda wear then?”Pat came the reply from Yash, who said: “Simple clothes”.

In another moment from his closet diaries, daughter Roohi, commenting on his blazer collection, had called them “girls clothes”. In the clip, Yash and Roohi could be seen holding on to some of his clothes in their hands. Roohi had a red sequined blazer, which Karan wore for an award event, and called it “girl’s clothes”. While Yash held a neon yellow jacket and laughs loudly, Karan was heard saying: “Are you laughing at dada’s clothes? I guess I have to reassess my fashion choices.”

(With IANS inputs)

