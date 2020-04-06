e-paper
Home / TV / Ekta Kapoor takes off rings after 17 years amid coronavirus outbreak, says ‘Thanos has left the building’

Ekta Kapoor takes off rings after 17 years amid coronavirus outbreak, says ‘Thanos has left the building’

Ekta Kapoor has shared a video as proof after she removed her rings amid coronavirus outbreak.

tv Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ekta Kapoor has shared proof of her removing her rings.
Ekta Kapoor has shared proof of her removing her rings.
         

Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor has finally did the impossible, courtesy coronavirus outbreak and the need to wash hands properly as a precautionary measure. She got rid of her several rings on one hand, which were hindering her from maintaining proper hygiene.

Ekta surprised her fans as she shared a video to show off her bare hand with the precious gemstones missing on her fingers. She wrote in caption, “Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building !!! He destroyed d world enough ! Just kidding !!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime.”

 

Her fans and friends hailed her decision to remove her rings amid Covid-19 spread. A surprised Karishma Tanna asked her, “Wat??? Wow” Ekta replied to her in the affirmative, “yussss for a few days.” Hina Khan also asked, “Ye kaise hua”

On being asked by a fan about how many years she took to remove those rings, Ekta replied, “2003 I started.” One fan wrote, “Arre aap bina anguthiyo ke ..is it the quarantine effect.” Another asked, “Where are your rings?”

 

Ekta is the mother of a one-year-old son Ravie Kapoor, born via surrogacy. She had earlier shared a video as she took the safe hands challenge on being nominated by Smriti Irani. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, “I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look.” Even then, netizens had pointed out how she need to take off the rings to maintain hygiene.

 

A day before, Ekta along with son Ravie and father Jeetendra lit oil lamps in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minute call amid coronavirus outbreak. She shared it on Instagram and captioned it, “DIYA... for light! We will survive #JAIHIND.”

