Ekta Kapoor takes off rings after 17 years amid coronavirus outbreak, says ‘Thanos has left the building’

tv

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:21 IST

Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor has finally did the impossible, courtesy coronavirus outbreak and the need to wash hands properly as a precautionary measure. She got rid of her several rings on one hand, which were hindering her from maintaining proper hygiene.

Ekta surprised her fans as she shared a video to show off her bare hand with the precious gemstones missing on her fingers. She wrote in caption, “Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building !!! He destroyed d world enough ! Just kidding !!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime.”

Her fans and friends hailed her decision to remove her rings amid Covid-19 spread. A surprised Karishma Tanna asked her, “Wat??? Wow” Ekta replied to her in the affirmative, “yussss for a few days.” Hina Khan also asked, “Ye kaise hua”

On being asked by a fan about how many years she took to remove those rings, Ekta replied, “2003 I started.” One fan wrote, “Arre aap bina anguthiyo ke ..is it the quarantine effect.” Another asked, “Where are your rings?”

Ekta is the mother of a one-year-old son Ravie Kapoor, born via surrogacy. She had earlier shared a video as she took the safe hands challenge on being nominated by Smriti Irani. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, “I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look.” Even then, netizens had pointed out how she need to take off the rings to maintain hygiene.

A day before, Ekta along with son Ravie and father Jeetendra lit oil lamps in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minute call amid coronavirus outbreak. She shared it on Instagram and captioned it, “DIYA... for light! We will survive #JAIHIND.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more