Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, steps out for a doctor’s visit. See photos, video

Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, steps out for a doctor’s visit. See photos, video

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, was seen at a clinic in Mumbai on Thursday. She is currently eight months pregnant.

bollywood Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 19:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic in Mumbai.
Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her husband Virat Kohli, was seen out and about in Mumbai. She was snapped on a visit to the doctor’s clinic. She wore a loose black sleeveless midi dress with white sneakers and a face mask to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Currently, Anushka is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, with the baby due in January. She has remained quite active and shot for commercials, including one for a pregnancy test kit.

 
 

Anushka has been sharing glimpses from her pregnancy journey on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. Last week, she shared a picture of herself sitting with her feet up on a chair with a bowl of food in her hands and joked about losing her flexibility but not her appetite. “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT,” she quipped.

Before that, Anushka shared a photo of Virat helping her with a difficult yoga pose. In the picture, she was doing a complex headstand - the Shirshasana - and said that her doctor recommended her to do yoga during her pregnancy ‘barring twists and extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support’.

Also read: Neha Kakkar says she stopped talking to Rohanpreet Singh as he was not ready for marriage, then he drunkenly proposed one day

“For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,” she wrote in her post.

Earlier this year, Anushka talked about the ‘humbling’ experience of motherhood and wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

