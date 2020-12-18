Brett Lee welcomes Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to have their baby in Australia: ‘We will accept you’

bollywood

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has invited cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma to have their baby in Australia. He said that the people of Australia will be very accepting of them.

Virat, who is currently in Adelaide for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series, is expecting his first child with Anushka in January. He will fly back to Mumbai after the first Test match between India and Australia, which will end on December 21.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Brett welcomed Virat and Anushka to have their baby in Australia. “If you would like to, Mr Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl, fantastic! If you have a little boy, fantastic!,” he said.

Earlier this year, Anushka talked about the ‘humbling’ experience of motherhood in an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of herself, she had written, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat had showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Recently, Anushka shared her pregnancy journey in an ad for a pregnancy test kit. She talked about how she has started putting the baby’s needs above her own. She said that her mother used to tell her how she will understand selfless love when she becomes a mother herself and that she knows what she meant now.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and has not yet announced her next project as an actor. While she has been spotted at studios in Mumbai shooting for advertisements, she will resume shooting for films in May, just four months after her delivery.

