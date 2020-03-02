Anushka Sharma’s pic from Pari sets get an Arjun Kapoor response: ‘You should try this hairdo again’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:06 IST

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has called her 2018 horror film Pari a “genre-bending and intelligent horror film”, which gave her a chance to explore herself and a character she had not seen “many explore”. However, even as she reflected upon her journey of the film on the second anniversary of the film, Arjun Kapoor was quick to post a quirky suggestion, in his own typical style.

Sharing pictures from behind the scenes of Pari sets, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory & I tried to entertain audiences with something unique. It was a genre-bending, intelligent horror film and it helped me push the envelope. It gave me the chance to explore myself in a genre & a character that I had never done before & had not seen many explore too. I’m thankful to the love & appreciation that the film received. #2YearsOfPari.”

Commenting on a picture that showed Anushka hanging upside down from a window and had her wavy hair falling freely, Arjun wrote, “You should try this hairdo again,” and added a fire emoji.

Anushka’s other industry colleagues also showered love on her Instagram posts. Taapsee wrote, “I really liked this film and u in it.”

Also read: Extraction first look: Randeep Hooda makes his Netflix debut alongside Chris Hemsworth, see pic

Pari was Anushka’s third film as a producer. She also featured in the titular role in the film directed by Prosit Roy. The movie also featured Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani.

The film released to mixed reviews. The Hindustan Times’ review said, “What begins as a captivating mystery around a chained woman slips into a tale of disturbed TV signals and flickering lights.Pari appears puzzled as if they don’t know how to end what they started. Anushka Sharma’s film attempts to look different than usual ‘bhoot ki film’, but in the end, finishes right where 1920 Evil Returns or Alone did.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more