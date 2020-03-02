Extraction first look: Randeep Hooda makes his Netflix debut alongside Chris Hemsworth, see pic

tv

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the Netflix film, Extraction that has been directed by Sam Hargrave. Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth and has been written by Joe Russo, of the directing duo Russo Brothers.

Talking about this association, Randeep said in a press statement, “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.” Extraction, which was initially titled Dhaka, also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

“It (Randeep’s character) is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as a military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions,” he added.

The film revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.It is scheduled to release on April 24.

Chris Hemsworth will visit India for the promotional tour of his upcoming action film Extraction. He will reach Mumbai along with Hargrave, on March 16. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018.



Randeep, who was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 which featured Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, is now working on Salman Khan’s Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai where he will be seen as the antagonist.

