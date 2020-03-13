Anushka Sharma shares NH 10 pics as film turns 5: ‘I was 25, had no knowledge of producing films’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 14:30 IST

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma got all nostalgic as she remembered her first film as a producer, NH 10 on its fifth anniversary. She also shared a note on how her purpose of bringing “disruptive content” to mainstream cinema has been validated ever since.

Sharing pics from the film, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “The decision to produce NH10 was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn’t know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. My brother @kans26 and I have built CSF brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country. We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I’m proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one ... #5YearsOfNH10 @officialcsfilms.”

Anushka also shared more behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of the film. In one of these, she is seen smiling as she looks into the mirror while getting ready for a shot while other two show her in complete action avatar on the sets.

Also read: Raveena Tandon asks American channel to ‘do some homework’ as they call Prince Charles’ namaste a ‘prayer-like gesture’

Anushka featured in the lead role in NH 10 that was directed by debutant Navdeep Singh, the film also starred Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval and Ravi Jhankal in important roles. Made at an estimated budget of Rs 8 crore, the film went on to earn Rs 35 crore and was declared a sleeper hit by trade pundits.

During the promotions of the film, Anushka had told Hindustan Times that she refused to give in to populist suggestions that asked her to include an item song in NH 10. Last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka is yet to announce another film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more