Home / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon asks American channel to ‘do some homework’ as they call Prince Charles’ namaste a ‘prayer-like gesture’

Raveena Tandon asks American channel to ‘do some homework’ as they call Prince Charles’ namaste a ‘prayer-like gesture’

Responding to a tweet by ABC News where they labelled Prince Charles’ namaste a ‘prayer-like gesture’, Raveena Tandon tweeted and asked them to do some homework.

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raveena Tandon asks ABC news to do some homework as they described namaste as a 'prayer-like gesture'
Raveena Tandon asks ABC news to do some homework as they described namaste as a ‘prayer-like gesture’
         

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon decided to school ABC News when they called a namaste a ‘prayer like gesture’ as used by UK’s Prince Charles during one of his public events. Raveena asked ABC to do some homework, adding that it is called namaste.

Sharing a video of Prince Charles, ABC had tweeted, “Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince’s Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern.” Quoting the ABC tweet, Raveena wrote, “It’s a “Namaste”. Do some homework @ABC.”

 

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan is a perfect replica of dad Saif Ali Khan and this viral pic is proof. See it here

Raveena is not the only Indian celebrity advocating namaste for greeting people. Priyanka Chopra has also championed the Indian traditional way of greeting. Priyanka shared a montage of herself posing for a namaste and wrote on Instagram, “It’s all about the Namaste An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!”.

Earlier, Salman Khan had also advocated traditional ways of greeting, as opposed to the universal handshake. “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago.... @beingstrongindia,” he wrote on Instagram as he shared a picture of himself from his gym, posing for a namaste.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with thousands across many countries having to deal with it. Outside of China, Europe is hardest hit with Italy reeling under the impact of the dreaded COVID-19 like none other. They have already seen hundreds of deaths.

In India, three states have ordered schools, colleges and cinema halls to remain closed till March 31. The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 74 coronavirus cases so far, one death has also been confirmed due to coronavirus.

