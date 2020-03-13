Taimur Ali Khan is a perfect replica of dad Saif Ali Khan and this viral pic is proof. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:40 IST

It is no surprise when a child resembles his father but if the father is Saif Ali Khan, it will still be of utmost interest for the millions of fans of not just the Bollywood actor but also of the star kid, Taimur. In a picture shared by a fan page of Kareena, Taimur looks exactly like Saif from his childhood. The pic, is obviously, going viral.

A fan page shared a collage of Taimur’s closeup shot and a similar image from Saif’s childhood. The caption read, “Saif or Taimur ????? #likefatherlikeson .”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made her Instagram debut, had shared a picture with son Taimur in one of her initial posts. She wrote alongside the image, “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame.” Taimur covers half of Kareena’s frame in this black and white picture where she is holding him in her arms. Her industry friends were quick to shower love on Kareena’s post of Taimur. While Anaita Shroff Adajania posted heart emojis, Hrithik Roshan commented, “Too sweet.”

Arjun Kapoor also responded to the post and called Taimur , “the real nawab.”

Kareena also shared a picture of Taimur where he is seen enjoying some quality time with his granny Babita. Kareena captioned the image as, “Boss. Mother. Legend. 08.03.2020.”

Talking about all the attention and media gaze that Taimur attracts, Saif had recently said in an interview that his son would rather “be normal and ignored”.

“He’s like, ‘No picture!’ And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure. But on the other hand, in a positive way, he does seem to make people happy. And he makes me very happy, because he is a cute kid. So I get it… because it’s an outpouring of affection and love,” Saif said.

He also added, “But unfortunately sometimes, in some public places when he goes to school, sometimes it can get a little crowded and that’s something he has grown up with. And it’s not something that any of us enjoy, but what to do?”

