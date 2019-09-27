Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli look so good together, even Alia Bhatt can’t resist commenting. See new pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:28 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared two new pictures with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, ahead of their appearance at the Indian Sports Honours Awards. The couple was also spotted at the event.

In the pictures, shared on Instagram on Friday, Virat is wearing a classic tuxedo, while Anushka is wearing a beige top with feather details. Anushka also shared solo pictures.

In the first picture, Anushka is resting her head on Virat’s shoulder, and in the second, the celebrity couple can be seen striking a powerful pose. Their friends and peers posted appreciative comments alongside the picture. Zareen Khan left a heart emoji, while YouTuber Bhuvan Bam declared them to be the ‘hottest couple.’

Virat in a recent interview spoke about his awkward first encounter with Anushka. He said, “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say.”

The couple also attended the recent DDCA Annual Honours 2019 together, where a stand was named after Virat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Anushka stood by him through the evening and was seen getting emotional on hearing about an incident from his past.

