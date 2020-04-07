Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli play a ‘super close game’ with her parents, she asks ‘any guesses who won’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:41 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a new post about the importance of family. In the photo with the post, she can be seen playing the board game Monopoly with husband Virat Kolhi and her parents.

“It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world,” Anushka wrote, adding, “This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.”

“Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened...P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??”

She then asked all to stay at home and take care of one’s ‘precious ones’.

The celebrity couple, Anushka and Virat, have been at the forefront of creating awareness about coronavirus among Indians. On Sunday, they enthusiastically took part in the ‘light a diya’ a call given by PM Modi. Sharing a picture, Anushka had written: “I light a diya every day for many years now. And as I light the diya, I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future,” she said in her message.

Like many other celebrities, they too pledged to donate to various charities to fight coronavirus. The couple said they would donate to both, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund and Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES).

“Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona,” Anushka said.

(With agencies inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more