Aparshakti Khurana: I believe in working birthdays

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:31 IST

Actor Aparshakti Khurana doesn’t believe in taking offs, be it a Sunday or even his birthday. Turning 33 on November 18, he is doing what he loves best — shooting for his upcoming film, in his hometown Chandigarh, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

He says, “It’s amazing honestly. It’s been a working birthday for me most of the years in the past too, and I really believe in them. I don’t mind working on Sundays as well. I believe whenever you get free in life, whenever you have a Sunday, and get to chill with your family and cousins, they are the birthday or anniversary celebrations.”

Not a big believer in gifts too, he goes on to add, “I really believe in giving and not taking gifts, I am bad at it, and rather refuse. I tell people specifically to not give me anything! Of course, my family doesn’t listen to this. But having said that, when you are not a believer in taking gifts, then none of it will be a special moment for you.”

The age factor, or growing old part of it doesn’t bother Khurana — unless it is a milestone. He confesses that he felt weird when he hit his 30th. “When you are turning 20, 30 or 40, that’s when you have the butterflies in your stomach ‘I am growing old’. I turned 30 couple of years back. This is not the time when I am thinking that I am growing ‘old’. But yes, I thought that when I turned 30, and that’s what will happen when I turn 40 in a few years from now, there’s still six-seven years to go for that!,” he laughs.

The actor’s wish, also keeping in mind the situation around the world, is this, “Number one is everybody’s health around me, everyone should be hale and hearty, on top of their spirits, to have the best of personal and professional life. Secondly, a wish for myself would be that I have the energy to work each day of the year, till the time I am around.”

