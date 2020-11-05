Aparshakti Khurana: If I and Ayushmann are outsiders today, our kids will be insiders after a few years

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 17:21 IST

Actor Aparshakti Khurana started his Bollywood stint with Dangal (2016), and it’s quite natural that a film of that stature becomes your calling card. However, he still feels that he is yet to reach a point which will make him feel he’s accomplished something in his career.

“I don’t think there’s a point where I felt like ‘Ab kar liya kuch’. I’d rather want to say this that thankfully there’s not been just that one moment. Today, I’m not that Dangal actor, I’ve done films such as Luka Chuppi (2019) too after it. I am happy that people don’t say I am that Dangal guy. If that was the case, it would have been problematic,” he says.

He feels that had the tag stuck to him after the hit film, it would mean he didn’t do anything else after it for four years. “I have a certain growth, I will be happier if that pace continues,” he adds.

Not many people know that Khurana was a radio jockey before getting into acting. His brother, Ayushmann, too was a video jockey before his acting stint. Both happen to be someone who had to accomplish things by doing everything from scratch, that too without any backing.

“I wouldn’t say I didn’t know anyone, I did radio for six years. I would keep meeting musicians, actors, filmmakers, I sued to interview them. I was in touch with them professionally. Though I did have a connect with them, it didn’t mean they will give me an opportunity to act. It was always through auditions, you had to crack them,” says Khurana.

In fact, he goes on to question how can he be an ‘outsider’ in his own country.

“Wherever I go, city, state, I will still be a person who belongs here. Also, somebody who is an outsider today, members of his family will be insiders tomorrow. For example, if me and Ayushmann are outsiders today, though I hate the term, our kids will be insiders after a few years,” he opines.

