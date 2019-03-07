Arbaaz Khan confirms he’s dating Giorgia: ‘She’s in my life, we are together’. See pics

Arbaaz Khan is starting a new professional chapter in his life. The actor is hosting a web show, Pinch, where he will be speaking to celeb guests such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha about how social media affects their lives.

The actor-filmmaker’s own life has been under the lens of late, after the divorce with Malaika Arora and his relationship with 29-year-old model Giorgia Andriani. “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together,” Arbaaz told Deccan Chronicle.

Talking about how she has brought a posutive change to his life, Arbaaz said, “When you are living alone then you tend to take life casually. You can either change for the better or probably for the worst. You can get addicted to a bottle or you may think that there is nothing left in your life. Fortunately, I was not in that mindset and my partner encourages me to remain positive and go ahead in life.”

He also opened up about the past few years in life, given the divorce. “There was a time when I needed to be worried and now it’s over. Whether you forget or forgive, whatever scenario you may choose, you have to move on.”

Malaika had earlier spoken about her divorce on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show. “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” she said.

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage; they have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.

