Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut slamming her for not speaking up: ‘The world can do with one less opinion’

Alia Bhatt, riding high on the back to back successes of Raazi and Gully Boy, has reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s recent comments criticising Bollywood actors for not voicing their opinions on political topics and staying aloof from issues concerning the society at large. Praising Kangana for her candid style, Alia said she has an opinion but she would keep it to herself.

“I do not have that ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really, really respect her for that. Maybe in a way she is right. Sometimes we do hold back, or maybe we think that ‘kyu khamakha bolne jayein (why should we speak uselessly). My dad always says there are already so many opinions in the world, the world can do with one less opinion. So I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. Kudos to her, she genuinely speaks very well.”

Speaking at the success party of her directorial debut, Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana had said, “I think I saw Ranbir or Alia on Anupama’s show saying ‘Ham politics ke bare mei kyu bolein?’ Aise nahi chalta, you have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody ki mere ghar mei toh bijli pani ata hai, mai kyun politics se? You know, so how, ye desh ne, ap desh ki wajah se aapka ghar hai. Ye deshvasiyon ka hi paisa hai jisse aap Mercedes mein baithte hain. How can you talk like that? (We cannot say that we work in films and will not talk about politics. You have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody that why should he discuss politics when he gets water and electricity at his home. This is your country, this is where you live and it is the money of our countrymen that enables you to sit in a Mercedes.).”

John Abraham had also expressed his views on Kangana’s comments earlier. “Kangana is very politically aware and she has got a voice. I think you must take a stand if you are politically aware.” The actor said one should refrain from commenting on politics if they know nothing about the subject “But you shouldn’t be stupidly talented. You can’t be an idiot, who knows nothing about which country lies where. If you don’t know what’s happening from Bihar to Syria, then you should shut up and smile and show your mug that you have done so much work on. Don’t talk,” he said at the trailer launch of his film Romeo Akbar Walter earlier this week.

On the work front, Alia has an interesting lineup of films - she revealed the first logo of Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra in which she is starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The first poster or teaser of Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Kalank is also expected to be released on Thursday. She has worked with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 19.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 08:59 IST