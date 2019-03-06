Varun Dhawan promises Kalank trailer will be out soon, Karan Johar shares first look

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the stunning first look at this upcoming production, Kalank. He took to Instagram to share the post and asked fans to stay tuned for more on Thursday.

His post about the film—starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles—included a beautiful picture of a woman and man in a boat, surrounded by large flowers in a lake. The woman is dressed in all white while the man rows her boat. Their faces are not visible in the picture.

Karan wrote a long caption for the picture. “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn’t fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.....#KALANK,” he wrote in his post.

The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. It is a period film set in the 1940s.

This will be Varun and Alia’s fourth film together. Following their debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, the duo went on to act in two other films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He recently took to Instagram to share: “It’s my fourth film with Alia Bhatt. Wow, and it always feels like it’s new. She is amazing in the film but one thing she has done great is run very well, and I’m proud of her. Lol. She knows she is my favourite but Shanaya, Kavya, Vaidehi and... wait for it, you guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her. All our fans, we work damn hard just to make sure we don’t let you down and hope we don’t.”

Varun and Alia talked about the film on Twitter on Wednesday and he tweeted that Alia will manage marketing for the film. “Breaking - @aliaa08 to handle #kalank marketing,” he wrote in his tweet. “Hahaha...I’ve learnt from the best,” she replied. When a fan asked Varun to release the film’s trailer, he replied, “Its coming soon i promise #wewantkalanktrailer.”

