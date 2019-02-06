Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan tease their next film Kalank with a new post on Instagram

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have shared a special picture from the sets of their latest film together, Kalank. They are seen holding hands and posing in front of a giant movie poster, painted on a wall.

“Coming soon. ps- these aren’t the clothes we are wearing in the movie,” Varun wrote in his caption for the photo. Alia is seen in a denim jacket in the pic while Varun is seen in a black vest. Alia also recently shared another pic from the film’s sets in Ladakh to mark Varun’s last day at the film’s shoot. Alia and Varun looked like the perfect couple in the monochrome picture.

“Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It’s my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it’s new. She’s amazing in the film but one thing she’s done great is run very well and I’m proud of her lol. She knws she’s my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and .... wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don’t let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi,sona,madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank,” Varun wrote with the picture.

Johar is producing the film, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States.

Varun and Alia have previously worked together in their debut movie Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Kalank will be their fourth movie together.

Alia will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. She also has Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht, in which she stars with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.

Varun, meanwhile, will be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Street Dancer with Shraddha Kapoor. The film’s first look was revealed on Tuesday.

